North Macedonia president blasts neighbor Bulgaria

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s president says his country will not compromise its identity and accommodate a demand from Bulgaria that has held up talks to join the European Union. EU-member Bulgaria has blocked accession talks with North Macedonia and wants its neighbor to formally acknowledge that its language has Bulgarian roots. North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski told parliament in an annual address on Wednesday that “membership in any international organization has no value if you are asked to give up your identity.”