One dead following car-semi crash in Rock County

CLINTON (WKOW) -- One person died and another was hospitalized Wednesday morning in a crash between a semi and car on southbound I-43 near Clinton.

Rock County dispatch reported to the Wisconsin State Patrol about a head-on collision between a semi and a passenger car blocking the right lanes of traffic on I-43 southbound mile marker 9.

Multiple agencies responded about 11:30 a.m. to the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were injured. One was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville and the other was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit.

The right lane of traffic continued to be blocked while the patients were transported and the vehicles removed from the scene.

The news release did not indicate which driver was killed. This crash is still under active investigation.