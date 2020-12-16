Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Santa makes virtual visit to young patients

1216_Santa 265501-5064
Photo by John Maniaci/UW Health
Easton Denor, 8, Denmark, Wis., laughs along with Santa during their chat. Santa Claus made video visits with patients at American Family Children's Hospital where the Child Life Services staff used tablets to bring Santa to the AFCH patients. Photographed Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis.
1216_Santa 265501-5121
Photo by John Maniaci/UW Health
Silas Willey, 7, Fond du Lac, and his mother Lisa smile as they hear Santa's bells ring during his visit with AFCH Child Life Service's Samantha Tomaszewski and Santa Claus. Santa Claus made video visits with patients at American Family Children's Hospital where the Child Life Services staff used tablets to bring Santa to the AFCH patients. Photographed Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis.
1216_Santa 265501-5238
Photo by John Maniaci/UW Health
Livi Witte, 8, Monona shows off a gingerbread house cookie kit, a gift, along with a new blanket, from Santa to each patient. Santa Claus made video visits with patients at American Family Children's Hospital where the Child Life Services staff used tablets to bring Santa to the AFCH patients. Photographed Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis.
1216_Santa 265501-5275
Photo by John Maniaci/UW Health
Daniel Aparicio, 6, Madison, waves to Santa. Santa Claus made video visits with patients at American Family Children's Hospital where the Child Life Services staff used tablets to bring Santa to the AFCH patients. Photographed Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis.
1216_Santa 265501-5393
Photo by John Maniaci/UW Health
Landen Montes, 2, Metamora, MI, shows his truck to Santa. Santa Claus made video visits with patients at American Family Children's Hospital where the Child Life Services staff used tablets to bring Santa to the AFCH patients. Photographed Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

MADISON (WKOW) – Santa Claus is taking COVID-19 precautions this year, but he is still finding ways to visit kids at American Family Children’s Hospital.

This afternoon, Santa made video visits from the North Pole to kids at the hospital, according to a news release. Child Life staff will help patients meet Santa using tablets.

American Family Children’s Hospital has a long-standing tradition of welcoming Santa in-person each year for the holidays, but this alternative meeting will ensure patients are safe during the ongoing pandemic.

