PHOTOS: Santa makes virtual visit to young patients

MADISON (WKOW) – Santa Claus is taking COVID-19 precautions this year, but he is still finding ways to visit kids at American Family Children’s Hospital.

This afternoon, Santa made video visits from the North Pole to kids at the hospital, according to a news release. Child Life staff will help patients meet Santa using tablets.

American Family Children’s Hospital has a long-standing tradition of welcoming Santa in-person each year for the holidays, but this alternative meeting will ensure patients are safe during the ongoing pandemic.