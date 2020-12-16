Possible break in theft of Canadian gold coin in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police have raided homes and jewelry shops on suspicion they could be connected to efforts to fence a massive 100-kilogram (220 pound) Canadian gold coin that was stolen from a museum in the German capital. The coin, with an estimated value of 3.75 million euros ($4.45 million) was stolen from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017 and has not yet been recovered. The Wednesday morning raids targeted a ring that obtained stolen gold to melt it down and forge fake collector coins, then sell them as genuine through jewelry stores. The searches came just two days after the arrest of a key suspect in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum last year, who is from a crime family linked to the Canadian gold coin theft.