Report: Federal execution numbers top states’ for 1st time

CHICAGO (AP) — A newly released report says the U.S. government for the first time has carried out more executions in a year than all states that still conduct executions. The report on executions in 2020 released Wednesday by the Death Penalty Information Center says the federal government carried out 10 executions this year compared to seven by all states with active death-penalty programs combined. Many states put the breaks on their execution programs because of a surge of coronavirus infections in prisons. Center director Robert Dunham says as far as the surge in federal executions is concerned, the country has “never seen it before” and may never see again after death-penalty opponent Joe Biden is inaugurated.