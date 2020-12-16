Senate hearing elevates baseless claims of election fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee has pushed ahead with a hearing on voter fraud, and GOP lawmakers have taken the opportunity to further perpetuate President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election. The hearing came two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory was sealed by the Electoral College. Republicans and Democrats bickered at times during the session. A former federal cybersecurity official who oversaw election security said continued attempts to undermine confidence in the process were corrosive to democracy. The hearing also provided two of Trump’s lawyers with another public opportunity to make the false assertions about fraud after repeatedly losing in court.