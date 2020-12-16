Site work begins for new Von Maur store at West Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Developers announced Wednesday that they're ready to start site work on the new Von Maur department store at the West Towne Mall this month.

To make way for Madison's first and only Von Maur, crews will demolish the former Boston Store.

“We’re thrilled that work will soon be under way to raze the former Boston Store and further the transformation of yet another CBL property,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties in a press release. “Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers with their unparalleled selection of brands and outstanding customer service. The new store will complement the upscale mix already available at West Towne Mall.”

The project has been delayed because of the pandemic but Lebovitz said they are looking forward to making progress soon.

Once CBL has finished the demolition of Boston Store, Von Maur can begin ground-up development. The one-story department store is expected to open in fall 2022 and will be 85,000 square feet.

Information about the grand opening will be revealed as construction progresses.