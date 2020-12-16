Toys for Tots needs more donations

(WKOW) -- The Marine Corps Reserve needs your help in the Toys for Tots campaign.

The toy selection is getting slim after two days of distribution.

Toys for Tots gives away toys to make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

The Marines say they've seen a dramatic increase in demand this year.

"The need is huge. There's never been a volume of people like this for Toys for Tots," said Sgt. Nick Hultman.

"We've gotten about the same amount of toys this year as we have in the past, but way more people to distribute the toys to."

They need stocking stuffers, stuffed animals and gifts that would be good for boys and girls from 11 to 14.

You can drop off donations at the Alliant Energy Center Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.