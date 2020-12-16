Vaccine hubs begin distributing doses across the state

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 200 health care workers in the state have received the Pfizer vaccine and more doses are expected to arrive next week, according to state health officials. That number will increase by Wednesday night. A spokesperson for SSM Health told 27 News that by 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, 500 staffers were expected to receive the COVID vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the two final hubs who store the Pfizer vaccine received the rest of the state's first shipment, about 18,000 doses on Wednesday. The state in total received 49,725 doses this week.

There are eight hubs with “ultra-low temperature” storage needed to keep the Pfizer vaccine.

SSM Health in Madison, one of the hubs, sent its first shipment of 200 doses to Waupun Memorial Hospital. This begins the process for other health care facilities to start vaccinating frontline workers.

The Wisconsin National Guard also assisted SSM Health to provide doses to other health care providers.

"It would have been really challenging to send a vaccine in a timely manner to other clinic locations outside SSM health and we are thankful guard members can help us facilitate," said Mo Kharbat, VP of Pharmacy Services at SSM Health.

Additional Pfizer vaccines are expected to arrive next week, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services Seretary Adrena Palm.

In anticipation of the Moderna vaccine being approved by the FDA, Palm said the state expects to receive 100,000 doses, but that depends when and if its approved.