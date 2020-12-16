Warming trend heading into the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Bitterly cold air loses its grip across southern Wisconsin.



SET UP

A storm system develops south of our area, keeping our skies generally cloudy.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system moves in from the Plains, causing a milder trend ahead.

TODAY

More clouds than sun and not as cold with a stray flurry possible and a high of 28°.



TONIGHT

Mostly to partly cloudy with a low of 18°.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with a high of 31°.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 36°.

A light mix is possible by late Friday night.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light snow mix possible and a high of 35°. If the snow pans out, we'll only likely get less than an inch.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 35°.



MONDAY

On the first day of winter, we'll be mild with a high around 40°. A flurry or sprinkle is possible under mostly cloudy skies.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 36°.



Light snow is possible late Tuesday night.