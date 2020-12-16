Warming trend heading into the weekend

Warming trend heading into the weekendUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Bitterly cold air loses its grip across southern Wisconsin.
SET UP
A storm system develops south of our area, keeping our skies generally cloudy.
Tomorrow, a high pressure system moves in from the Plains, causing a milder trend ahead.
TODAY
More clouds than sun and not as cold with a stray flurry possible and a high of 28°.
TONIGHT
Mostly to partly cloudy with a low of 18°.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and seasonal with a high of 31°.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 36°.
A light mix is possible by late Friday night.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with a light snow mix possible and a high of 35°. If the snow pans out, we'll only likely get less than an inch.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 35°.
MONDAY
On the first day of winter, we'll be mild with a high around 40°. A flurry or sprinkle is possible under mostly cloudy skies.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 36°.
Light snow is possible late Tuesday night.