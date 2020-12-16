Water levels declining on Lake Michigan

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - After soaring to record highs for much of the year, water levels on Lake Michigan are on the decline.

That's good news after record-breaking high water in 2020.

“We set monthly mean water level records January through August, so each of those months, the first eight months of the calendar year, we set record high monthly mean water levels,” Deanna Apps, a physical scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told WBAY TV in Green Bay.

According Apps, based out of Detroit, water levels have dropped two inches over the past month, and are down four inches from this time last year.

In its six-month outlook, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting the lake to drop another four inches by spring.