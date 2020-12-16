Ways to help rural Wisconsin outlined in new report

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A task force created Gov. Tony Evers is recommending maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas. The 12-member commission held three virtual meetings and received comments from more than 500 people across the state before issuing its report and recommendations Wednesday. The reports calls for implementing a strategy that includes support for the arts, expansion of high-speed broadband internet and building inclusive, welcoming communities. That strategy is part of an effort to ensure that young people and new people want to live in rural areas.