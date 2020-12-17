Authorities release name of Didion worker found dead in corn silo

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the person found dead inside a corn silo at the Didion Corn Mill in the Village of Cambria last week.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the man was 52-year-old Randal Rote, Waupun.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating the death along with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Rote was "working in or around a corn silo in a confined space," according to the sheriff's office shortly before he went missing.

Authorities came to the plant to conduct search and rescue efforts after Rote was reported missing on the morning of Dec. 8. His body was found that night.