Biden hails transportation nominee Buttigieg as ‘new voice’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced onetime Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary. Biden says the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, can be “a new voice” in the fight against economic inequality, institutional racism and climate change. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post. Biden hailed that milestone and said that by the time he’s done filling out his new administration’s top positions, it will have more women and people of color than ever. The nomination was applauded by union leaders, transportation industry officials, LGBTQ activists and Democratic lawmakers.