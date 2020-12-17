Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill

A bill being introduced by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation and create a federal commission on college athletics. The College Athletes Bill of Rights is sponsored by U.S. Senators Corey Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. If passed it could wreak havoc with the NCAA’s ability to governor intercollegiate athletics and the association’s model for amateurism. The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to review a court ruling in an antitrust case against the NCAA having to do with compensating athletes.