Brewers’ Counsell confident Yelich will bounce back

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Christian Yelich’s 2020 hitting struggles won’t carry over to next season. Yelich hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games this past season after winning consecutive NL batting titles in 2018 and 2019. Counsell referenced Yelich’s tough season and said that “it’s not going to happen again.” Yelich’s slide contributed to the Brewers’ team-wide hitting problems last year. Milwaukee went 29-31 but still earned a third straight playoff berth thanks to Major League Baseball’s expanded playoff format.