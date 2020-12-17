Cayman Islands jails US college student in coronavirus case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An attorney for a U.S. college student and her boyfriend who have been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating strict COVID-19 measures says he plans to appeal the recent ruling. Jonathon Hughes says Skylar Mack, 18, of Georgia, and Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, of the Cayman Islands, have been in prison since Tuesday. He says he will argue for a less severe sentence next week and says the two have never been in trouble with police. Mack is accused of breaking a mandatory two-week quarantine.