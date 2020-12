MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Board of Supervisors authorities a contract to keep the CrossFit Games in Madison in 2021 and 2022. The competition was originally scheduled to be held in Madison this year but it was moved to California because of COVID-19. The contract also says the Alliant Energy Center and the CrossFit Games would like to have options to host the games in Madison in 2023, 2024 and 2025.