Dane County no longer in ‘crisis model’ of contact tracing due to decrease in COVID cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials say after nearly two months of surging COVID-19 cases, they're now able to keep up with contact tracing again.

On Thursday, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said a decrease in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has made it easier to track the spread of the virus.

"I'm happy to report we're able to contact all cases and their close contacts for follow up, moving us out of the crisis model that we've been in since late October," Heinrich said.

In October, the county said it was overwhelmed with new cases and was not able to contact every person who had been exposed to COVID-19.

As a consequence, public health had moved to a "crisis model" of contact tracing. Public health officials asked people who tested positive to notify their contacts themselves.