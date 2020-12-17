Despite vaccine, doctors and public health officials discourage holiday gatherings

(WKOW) -- Public health officials in 16 Wisconsin health departments along with local doctors warn people not to let their guards down during the holidays even with progress being made against COVID-19.

All are still recommending virtual gatherings with people who do not live in your household because the vaccine is still a long way from reaching the general public.

"What we worry about is people might think you know what, it's game over. This is over. I've been waiting for Christmas for a long time and let me tell you, we're going to ring in 2021 like it's nobody's business, and if we do that, it's going to be a big problem for us," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer.

"Please consider postponing your traditional gatherings until later in 2021 when the risk of transmission of COVID is lower or find ways to do it outside," echoed Janel Heinrich, the director of Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The virtual gathering recommendations are in line with CDC guidance.

Health officials recommended the following alternate ways to stay connected to friends and extended family:

Video calls

Virtual game nights

Sending cards, gifts or baked goods

Phone calls

Heinrich added, if you choose to gather in-person with people outside of your household, be sure to wear masks and keep a physical distance.