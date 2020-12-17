EU adds dozens more Belarus officials to sanctions list

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing a new round of sanctions on Belarus, targeting dozens more officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested presidential elections in August. The sanctions include a ban on travel in the 27-nation bloc and freezes the assets of those listed. EU citizens and companies are banned from providing them with funds. Thursday’s move means that the EU has now imposed sanctions on a total of 88 people and seven entities, which are usually organizations, companies or banks.