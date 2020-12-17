Expert panel approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, awaiting FDA decision

WASHINGTON (AP) - A second COVID-19 vaccine has won backing from a U.S. expert advisory panel, paving the way for a final FDA decision on emergency use.

A panel of independent experts met Thursday to discuss the vaccine made by Moderna.

The panel's review for the Food and Drug Administration is the next-to-last step before the agency decides whether the shots can be used on an emergency basis.

The FDA staff issued a positive review earlier in the week, confirming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

After today's thumbs-up, the FDA is expected to give the green light within hours or days. A Pfizer vaccine got the go-ahead last week.