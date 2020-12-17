Families prepare for virtual holiday celebrations because of pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials across Wisconsin are asking families to forego large gatherings for upcoming holidays like Christmas and New Year's because of the pandemic.

Rachel Revolinski's family celebrated Thanksgiving virtually, and she said they're planning to do the same for Christmas, too.

"We're part of a bigger picture," she said. "It's not just about us, and we're helping everybody by staying home."

Revolinski's family lives in several communities across South Central Wisconsin, but instead of gathering together, they'll meet over Zoom.

"We're going to drop off presents, do a quick driveway social distance and then have our Zoom calls later," she said.

But she doesn't think the change of venue will take too much away from the holiday.

"I do have nieces and nephews, so we do want to try and make sure that they get kind of a normal Christmas experience," she said. "We all want to see the excitement and the joy of Christmas."

Brenda Schultz is also planning to celebrate virtually. She said she thinks her family's celebration will continue to feel special even though it won't be typical.

"The reasons to celebrate are still there for us," she said. "We're not going to celebrate in the same way with the same people. It's just important to have that connection."

She said staying socially connected has been particularly important to her as the pandemic has made in-person meetings risky.

"I don't want to be isolated," she said. "I don't want my adult children to be isolated, and I don't want my friends and family to be isolated."

Schultz' friend group had a virtually Christmas party, which she said helped them all feel more festive.

"When we logged in, some of us were dressed up," she said. "You know, hats, elves, some of us even wore a little makeup and lipstick because we don't get to do that too often."

She said the group always celebrates special occasions together, so the move online was a logical progression.

Schultz said health officials' request for people to stay home over the holidays hits home for her family.

"We have healthcare professionals in my family," she said. "I'm a healthcare professional. I understand the significance."

Schultz and Revolinski said celebrating virtually isn't what either of them wanted, but they're hoping the sacrifice will be worth it. Revolinski said she is optimistic that staying home now will help a more normal life return more quickly.

"I just hope that everyone's thinking the same way that we are," Revolinski said. "We would obviously love to be with out families, but we're going to do it virtually."