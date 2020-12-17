Germany takes in sick kids, others from Greek migrant camps

BERLIN (AP) — A plane carrying 88 asylum-seekers, including 19 sick children, has arrived in Germany as part of the country’s pledge to take in migrants from camps in Greece. The Interior Ministry said Thursday the charter flight was the last as part of fulfilling a March pledge to help Greece with a total of 243 sick children and their close families. Three more families were to arrive soon on a commercial flight. Overall, Germany has taken in 1,519 migrants from Greece since April, including 150 children needing emergency shelter after a series of fires destroyed the country’s largest refugee camp.