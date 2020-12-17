Historic battleship U.S.S. Wisconsin decked out in spectacular light display for the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. (WKOW) — There are many ways Wisconsin celebrates Christmas, but few are as spectacular as the display on the state's namesake historic battleship in Virginia.

The U.S.S. Wisconsin features more than 250,000 holiday lights, a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree, and a team of custom-designed animatronic elves.

The ship first went into service in World War II and was decommissioned following Desert Storm. It is now operated as a museum by the city of Norfolk.

Produced by Nauticus, the holiday spectacle runs until on New Year’s Eve.

“Perhaps most notably, the Battleship Wisconsin is a symbol of this country’s resilience and resolve,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland in a news release. “That makes it the perfect venue upon which to celebrate the season after a tremendously challenging year.”

An elaborate projection system casts holiday imagery across the ship’s hull, and each Saturday evening Santa Claus will arrive by boat at the conclusion of a lighted sailboat parade.

For more information regarding Winterfest on the Wisconsin, visit www.nauticus.org. The experience is brought to the community by the Nauticus Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 developed to support the mission and activities of Nauticus. Nauticus’ mission is to benefit the community through education, impactful experiences and by sharing access to maritime resources.