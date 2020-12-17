Home Depot to pay $20.8M fine for lax contractor oversight
Home Depot will pay a $20.8 million fine for failing to ensure that the contractors it hires to perform home renovations follow lead-safe work practices. The civil penalty announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest such penalty to date under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The Atlanta company has been under investigation since at least 2017 for its lead practices. Utah, Massachusetts and Rhode Island joined the EPA and will get a portion of the fine.