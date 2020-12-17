Judge sets $2.2 million bond in Janesville double homicide

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A judge set a $2.2 million bond today for the man charged with killing two women last February in Janesville.

Marcus Randle El appeared for his initial court hearing in the killings from the Rock County jail.

The Illinois resident and former UW-Madison wide receiver is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30. They were found shot on Janesville's northeast side on Feb. 10.

Randle El also is charged with aggravated battery and loan sharking in an earlier, separate case.

The judge ordered a $2 million bond for the two homicide charges and an additional $125,000 for related charges.

He also ordered $75,000 for the separate case.

Prosecutors argued for a bond in excess of $5 million.

Family members of McAdory and Winchester spoke during the hearing and urged the judge to impose a high bond.