Madison College cancels winter sports seasons

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College has announced the cancellation of the men's and women's basketball seasons, as well as the women's volleyball season.

"This has been an extremely challenging and heart-wrenching decision to make because we know how important this is to all involved; our student-athletes, their families, our coaches, and staff. Unfortunately, our current COVID environment has not improved enough to allow for competition in these indoor sports that are deemed as higher risk," said Madison College Director of Athletics Steve Hauser in a statement.

The North Central Community College Conference canceled the basketball and volleyball sports schedules for this season.

Madison College is currently planning to begin outdoor spring sports practices for baseball, golf and softball in February. Soccer practices are set to begin in March. The college plans to re-evaluate those plans at the start of the spring academic term.