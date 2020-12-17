Madison College holds virtual fall graduation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Area Technical College honored its fall graduates Thursday night with a virtual ceremony.

"This event may look different than you imagined it, yet its purpose remains the same: celebrating your graduation," college president Dr. Jack Daniels told graduates.

Madison College says about 300 students took part in the ceremony.

Nearly 1,450 graduates are getting their degrees from the school this fall.

