Man sentenced for killing woman who was missing for months

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a young mother whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave six months after she disappeared. Twenty-five-year-old David Sparks pleaded guilty earlier this month to murder and other charges connected to the death of 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock. A judge handed down the sentence on Thursday. Spurlock was last seen in January 2019 leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and two other men. Her naked remains were later found buried on property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County after authorities received a tip about a foul odor.