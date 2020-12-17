Many rural hospitals in the dark, waiting for approval to start receiving COVID vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we take another step toward a second COVID-19 vaccine getting approval, more hospitals are wondering when they'll start to receive doses.

This week, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Madison's hub hospitals -- and Moderna could be next after a panel setup the vaccine for full approval from the FDA.

But many rural hospitals are still waiting to hear not only when they'll receive a vaccine, but how many doses as well.

"Right now, we don't know which vaccine we're going to get," said Matthew Garvin, pharmacy director at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

For now, there's not much he can do aside from wait. Garvin says they haven't heard much about when, which vaccine or how many doses they should expect.

"We would have like to get that answer sooner," he said. "A lot of the planning on our end is kind of very tentative planning."

Garvin is hoping to receive some kind of notification from DHS on Monday about receiving a vaccine next week, and in the meantime he's had to come up with every contingency plan imaginable regarding the type of vaccine and storage.

It's a situation Ann Lewandowski with the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative says is common and causing anxiety among rural hospitals across the state.

"You're rural, you're often underfunded, maybe you have projects that have been declined, and then you see these initial photos of UW vaccinating on Monday," she said. "It just reinforces that belief that you're overlooked."

Lewandowski says the way to fix that is to increase communication -- give hospitals more updates about their application process rather than leave them in the dark.

DHS says they're working as quickly as they can.

"We have 49,725 doses of the vaccine here in the State of Wisconsin, and we have over 400,000 frontline healthcare workers," said DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. "So it will take months for us to get through all our healthcare workers. We want that work to happen as quickly as possible."

Monroe Clinic is also waiting for approval to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The difference there is that it's part of SSM Health, so as soon as its application is approved, it will be able to start receiving shipments directly from St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, which is a regional hub for the Pfizer vaccine.

"We're all the same healthcare facility, realistically," said Monroe Clinic Chief Medical Officer Darren Pipp. "I'm assuming they're going to get whatever allotment we get for our organization, and they'll send us the quantity we need."

That relationship takes much of the pressure and confusion out of that situation. Right now, staff at Monroe Clinic can travel to St. Mary's in Madison to get vaccinated, as well.

There is no precedent for how quickly these vaccines are being developed and shipped out. Garvin says he knows this is how it has to work, so he's making sure they have all their bases covered at Sauk Prairie Healthcare -- though more communication would be helpful.

"We're doing things appropriately, and by the time we do actually get the vaccine, we'll have this figured out very thoroughly," he said.

Some smaller hospitals have already received their approval. Wednesday, SSM Health sent about 200 doses of its Pfizer vaccine to Waupun Memorial Hospital.