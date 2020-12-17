Pharmacists finding extra doses in COVID-19 vaccine vials

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another bit of good news in the rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine -- there's more in the vile than anticipated.

SSM Health has now been vaccinating frontline health care workers against COVID-19 for a couple of days, and pharmacists are finding that many of the vials from Pfizer contain an extra dose.

That means many more people will be vaccinated from the first delivery than originally anticipated, according to a news release.

The standard number of doses per vial is five, but administrators are often able to squeeze out a sixth dose.

It means an extra 300-400 SSM Health employees will be able to get vaccinated from the first delivery.

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday did advise that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable.