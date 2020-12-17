Rock County Jail finds more COVID-19 cases in latest round of testing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Staff at the Rock County Jail have found more positive COVID-19 cases in their continued effort to methodically test themselves and the inmates in hopes of getting a handle of an outbreak.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office retested 106 inmates who had previously tested negative for the virus. Of those, the results were 36 positive, 58 negative and seven refused to get a test. Five tests have not yet returned with results.

When an inmate tests positive, jail staff remove them from their unit, wait five days and then retest the others in the unit, Capt. Kimberly Litsheim told 27 News.

Sixty-three staff members were also tested resulting in six positives, 40 negatives. Seventeen staff tests are still pending.

The outbreak at the jail first came to the attention of the sheriff's office on Dec. 8 when two inmates said they had mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Since then, 128 inmates and staff have tested positive for the disease.