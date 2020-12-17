Santa gets creative to visit patients at American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) – Santa Claus is taking COVID-19 precautions this year, but he is still finding ways to visit kids at American Family Children’s Hospital.

Santa journeyed from the North Pole on Thursday to Madison for a special event. Santa was accompanied by fire trucks and official vehicles for a holiday parade outside the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Even though he hasn't been able to receive many kid's wish lists in person, Santa says he and his elves are still keeping a watchful eye.

"We've been getting their wish lists at the North Pole," Santa said. "We're still able to tell if children have been naughty or nice."

Yesterday, Santa made video visits from the North Pole to kids at the hospital. The hospital has a long-standing tradition of welcoming Santa in-person each year for the holidays, but this alternative meeting helped ensure patients were safe.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of pediatric care at UW Health and the University of Wisconsin. While the pandemic did not allow all the celebrations planned, Santa’s visits couldn’t be stopped, even by COVID-19.