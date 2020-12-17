School leaders see a change in grades since switching to virtual learning

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) -- With so many school districts in Wisconsin shifting to virtual learning throughout the pandemic, we're starting to see how it's affecting students and their report cards.

Leaders from the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District told our Eau Claire affiliate, WQOW, they are seeing grades fluctuate.

Math benchmarks rose for most elementary and middle schoolers, while language arts grades dropped.

One thing they're happy about is the attendance rate.

"Is there opportunity and room for growth? Absolutely. But I'm happy that there wasn't a significant drop in attendance rates when we shifted to remote learning because I was nervous about that," said Susan Kern, executive director of curriculum and instruction at Chippewa Falls Unified School District.

While kids are showing up to virtual school, the district thinks an overall lack of engagement is to blame for the decline in grades.

They expect grades to level out when students get back into the classroom.