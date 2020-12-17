Survey: Majority of nursing homes won’t survive another year with COVID-19

(WKOW) -- Findings from a new survey suggest a majority of nursing homes won't survive another year because of increased COVID-19 costs.

The survey conducted by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) found two-thirds of nursing homes are in jeopardy of closing given current operating pace due to increased COVID costs.



The survey also found 90% of nursing homes are currently operating at a profit margin of 3% or less, and 65% of nursing homes are currently operating at a loss.

Staffing has been the top cost in response to COVID with nine out of 10 nursing homes hiring additional staff and/or paying staff overtime. 58% of nursing homes said additional staff pay and hiring new staff were their top cost incurred due to COVID.

Survey findings show 70% of nursing homes have hired additional staff and nine out of 10 have asked current staff to work overtime and provided hero pay.