UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 14 near Spring Green after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on Highway 14 after an early-morning crash involving multiple vehicles near Spring Green.

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Highway 14 is shut down at County CC near Spring Green in both directions because of a crash.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US 14 EB at CR-CC near Arena. Traffic is slowing due to this incident. pic.twitter.com/Gwqzu1B3wj — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) December 17, 2020

Iowa County Emergency Management sent out the alert at about 6:45 a.m.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed there are multiple vehicles involved.

Find an alternate route.