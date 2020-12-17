Skip to Content

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 14 near Spring Green after multi-vehicle crash

Updated
Last updated today at 8:11 am
7:01 am Top Stories
SPRING GREEN CRASH

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on Highway 14 after an early-morning crash involving multiple vehicles near Spring Green.

******

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Highway 14 is shut down at County CC near Spring Green in both directions because of a crash.

Iowa County Emergency Management sent out the alert at about 6:45 a.m.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed there are multiple vehicles involved.

Find an alternate route.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content