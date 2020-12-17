Upcoming chances for a mix/snow

MADISON (WKOW) - High pressure nearby continues to dominate and hold a major influence over the region.

Lake effect cloud cover continues over southern Wisconsin.

There could be some late-day clearing, although mainly mostly cloudy skies are expected for the majority of the day.

The light winds combined with the cloud cover are helping keep temperatures on the milder side, with highs in the upper 20s low 30s.

High temperatures will rise into the mid 30s through the weekend.

A high of 40 degrees is possible Monday, for the first official day of winter.

Dry weather continues for most days. Although a mix is possible starting overnight Friday into Saturday, continuing into Saturday.

There's another shot at snow next week, likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with late-day clearing & seasonal. High 31. Wind: N-W 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 18. Wind: S 5.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy & breezy. High 36. Wind: S 10-15 G 30. Little light mix possible late at night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain/snow mix possible. Low 29. High 35.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Low 24. High 35.

Monday (winter begins): Partly sunny & breezy. Low 29. High 40.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 26. High 36. Light snow possible at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. Low 29. High 34.