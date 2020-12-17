US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russia. The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday the hack “poses a grave risk” to the federal government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations. The hack, if authorities can indeed prove it was carried out by a nation such as Russia, creates a fresh foreign policy problem for President Donald Trump in his final days in office. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software.