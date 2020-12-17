US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department expects to unseal charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people. That’s according to a person familiar with the case. Among those killed were dozens of American college students flying home for Christmas. The bombing spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya, which ultimately surrendered two suspects wanted in the attacks for prosecution in the Netherlands. The announcement of a third prosecution would likely carry personal significance for Attorney General William Barr, who held the same job when the Justice Department revealed criminal charges nearly 30 years ago against the two Libyan intelligence officials.