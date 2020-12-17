Columbus Native Andy Vujnovich earns All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin's punter Andy Vujnovich earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention on Thursday. The Columbus native had a unique journey to where he is today.

Vujnovich is used to being an underdog. Out of high school, he had a hard time being recruited.

"Really the only school that would give him a chance was Dubuque, and they really wanted him as a receiver too and then (they were) like okay, you can punt too," Columbus High School Head Football Coach Calvin Zenz said.

After proving himself in his two years with Dubuque, Vujnovich was heading home as he made the decision to transfer to the University of Wisconsin at the right time.

"We knew Lotti was going to be graduating, so there was going to be an opening," Vujnovich's Mother Jennifer Vujnovich said. "There was a possibility. Just seemed like everything was falling in place. We reached out, took action, and you know the rest."

In his first year as a Badger Vujnovich is doing even better than he did at Dubuque averaging 42.92 yards off of 25 punts which is tied for sixth in the Big Ten, putting his defense is a great position.

"It's huge when you can get a good punt," Wisconsin Defensive End Isaiahh Loudermilk said. "He's been doing a heck of a job. I applaud him for that. He's come in, and he's killed it."

His break-out game came last week against Iowa punting six consecutive times pinning Iowa inside its 20-yard line to start its drive four times. But, his parents jokingly say they wish they didn't see him so much.

"I tell Andy every week you're the best athlete out there that I don't want to see on the field because who wants to see a punter on the field, no one," Vujnovich's Father Steve Vujnovich said. "If the offense is doing great, great, you're sitting on the sideline."

Vujnovich has two years of eligibility left at Wisconsin with a bright future ahead.

"He's just taking care of business," Steve added. "He's a hard worker. He's just a very humble person, and I respect that out of him."

"He's just going to continue to get better," Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst said. "You see, can still be a little more consistent. But, guys love having him on the team and certainly appreciate what he does."



