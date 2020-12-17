Wisconsin supports lawsuit against ‘ghost gun’ deregulation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is joining a group of other states in urging a court to force the federal government to impose more stringent regulations on "ghost guns."

Ghost guns are weapons built from parts that do not have serial numbers and do not require a background check to obtain.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that the state would join 19 others in an amicus brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Syracuse v. ATF.

Kaul made the announcement in a press release sent Thursday morning.

The attorney general pointed to the 2018 shooting at Paradigm in Middleton as a reason for joining the brief because the shooter used a ghost gun.

"A ghost gun put the lives of Wisconsinites in danger in 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Paradigm in Middleton," Kaul said. "We must limit the proliferation of these untraceable weapons that make communities across the country less safe."

The amicus brief seeks to have the court compel the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to regulate ghost guns in a manner similar to how it had previous to 2015.

The agency used to classify gun frames as firearms and regulate them accordingly.