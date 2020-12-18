Admissions changes aim to remedy segregation in NYC schools

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have announced a series of admissions changes for hundreds of middle and high schools in one of its most significant steps in years to address racial segregation. Officials announced a series of admissions changes Friday in the nation’s largest public school system. It suspended screening for public middle schools for 2021 admissions. Academic records, auditions and other assessments won’t be used and students living in a district will be given priority. A lottery would be used when schools have more applicants than available seats. The system also will eliminate geographic priorities for high school admissions next year. That includes borough residency requirements.