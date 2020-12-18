Global stocks lower after Wall St. record on stimulus hopes

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and U.S. futures are mostly lower after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism over economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims. Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Frankfurt declined while London opened higher.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% overnight after the U.S. government reported the highest level of unemployment claims since September.

Investors hope legislators in Washington will agree on a new economic aid package to replace unemployment benefits that are expiring. Progress in developing and distributing vaccines has helped buoy optimism that the U.S. economy might start to recover next year.