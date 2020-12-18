Biden transition team criticizes cooperation from Pentagon

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is frustrated with the level of cooperation they’re getting from political appointees at the Department of Defense, saying there’s been “an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there.” Biden’s transition team has been meeting with officials at various agencies to get detailed reviews of the programs and challenges the new administration will inherit. Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden transition, told reporters that Biden agency review teams at DOD learned Thursday of meetings “being pulled down” and immediately reported it. The Pentagon on Friday offered a different assessment. It issued a statement saying there was a “mutually-agreed upon holiday pause,” which begins Saturday.