Boys and Girls Club of Dane County spearheads community support for home makeover

MADISON (WKOW) -- This has been a difficult year for so many of us, but especially one Madison woman.

Irene "Miss Irene" Alexander recently lost her brother in a car accident, her husband passed away a few weeks ago, and her great-granddaughter is Anisa Scott -- the 11-year-old who died in a drive-by shooting on East Washington Ave. this summer.

"We're getting through. We're doing better. One day at a time," she said.

She felt their love through the goodness of others Friday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, with the support of more than a dozen companies, renovated her home with new windows, floors, doors, kitchen countertops, lighting, landscaping and furniture.

"It means so much to see all the pictures on the walls of family," said Irene. "There's a lot of happy memories here."

Irene's family was so thankful that her kids have been silently collecting donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to give back for all that's been given to them. Irene's daughter presented the club with a $10,000 check.