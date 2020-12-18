Breath tests in new study turn around results

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville physician and his collaborators say a study of a breath test for COVID-19 with an almost instantaneous turn around of results looks promising.

Mercyhealth Dr. Christopher Wistrom says the research utilizes a cutting-edge spectroscopic breath analyzer (BA), which allows experts to examine the compounds in exhaled breath associated with infection.

"It's not an antigen test, it's not an antibody test, it's sort of this third category in the middle," Wistrom says.



Wistrom says the breath test identifies physiological changes associated with the virus, with results on positivity or negativity within seconds.



Mercyhealth officials say in order to gather study participants, individuals being tested for COVID-19 using the gold standard nasopharyngeal swab test (or PCR) at Mercyhealth North were asked if they would like to participate in the study. Wistrom says nearly everyone asked jumped at the chance. “Results to-date have shown we can confidently identify those patients who are truly sick with COVID-19. The challenge remains in those who test positive by PCR and negative by breath test and trying to figure out what that means. I am so proud of our community in taking this first step and helping us do everything we can to get through this pandemic.”

Mercyhealth officials say nearly 1,000 Rock County residents participated in study.

Wistrom says the comparison between the PCR and the BA has been encouraging to-date. He says the test shows about 84% sensitivity and 84% specificity. “It may actually help the world get back to life,” said Dr. Richard Lee, CEO, of another study stakeholder, RJ Lee Group.



Wistrom says a subsequent study of the breath test at a Detroit hospital provided additional important data.

"In the age group of fifty and above, which is our most robust data set, 95% sensitivity and specificity," Wistrom says. "That's incredible. That's nearly as good as the swab up your nose PCR test."

Wistrom says if this test progresses to approval, it could change screening for COVID for airline travel; for sports stadium attendance.



"It's a way to get out of limbo and get back to Lambeau," Wistrom says. "I say that intentionally and not just because I am a Packer fan. This testing methodology has the potential to screen a thousand people an hour per machine."

Dr. Mark Goelzer, medical director and Mercyhealth vice president, says this study has been an incredible collaboration. “With all the attention on rapid testing, it took the agility of Mercyhealth and small business to come up with a solution.”

Wistrom says additional study using a more sensitive instrument to measure breath is the next step. Wistrom says he and other study leaders have consulted with the FDA as they've progressed with study data. Wistrom predicts small scale use of the test could potentially be approved and in use by April.