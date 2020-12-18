Bulgaria to expel Russian diplomat suspected of spying

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria says it is expelling a Russian diplomat who prosecutors have accused of spying. Local media on Friday identified the diplomat as Colonel Vasiliy Sazanovich who had allegedly been coordinating Russia’s military intelligence spy network in Bulgaria. Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said the diplomat must leave the country within 72 hours. A statement by the prosecutor’s office said that the diplomat had been collecting military information, including on the number of U.S. troops deployed in Bulgaria for military drills. This is the third Russian diplomat this year that Bulgarian authorities have accused of spying and ordered to leave the country.