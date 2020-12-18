Chicago council members seek deal with woman in wrong raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Some members of the Chicago City Council are calling for a special meeting to order officials to settle any legal action with a woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes during a botched raid at her home. It’s the latest development in the case of social worker Anjanette Young. She was seen on police video repeatedly pleading with officers in 2019 that they were in the wrong place. The video was released by Chicago officials after they tried unsuccessfully this week to block WBBM-TV from airing it. The TV station had obtained it separately. Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized for what happened to Young during a raid that preceded her election.