Dane County airport solar project now delivering clean energy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Gas and Electric announced on Friday that a solar array at the Dane County Regional Airport is now fully operational and is delivering sustainable energy.

The array will generate enough carbon-free electricity to provide Dane County with about 40% of the energy used by all County-owned facilities.

It is the largest solar array in Dane County and the largest installation in Wisconsin built for a single customer.